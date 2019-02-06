Lewisburg voters to decide on renewing city's excess property levy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) - Lewisburg voters have a decision to make at the polls regarding one of its city levies.

If it passes, the excess property levy will continue, adding $474,000 to the city's budget for basic services, which include police, fire, and snow removal.

Mayor John Manchester stressed these bare necessities for the city will not raise a penny in costs to taxpayers.

"If you are $474,000 short, then you'd have to think about, do we have to lay somebody off? Do we have to cut back in these services?" Manchester said. "That's the level of services that people enjoy here, so we want to make sure we have those."

Early voting for the levy is through February 14, with its general election set for the 16th.