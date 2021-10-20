LIVE: Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officials searching for Brian Laundrie found partial human remains in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the North Port park by police Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pete Williams with NBC News, law enforcement officials say “what appears to be partial human remains” were found in an area that was previously underwater. The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park and connected Carlton Reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

8 On Your Side reached out to Steve Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundrie family, about the reported remains. He responded, “no comment.”

Earlier Wednesday, Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian. He said The FBI and North Port Police Department met the parents, Chris and Robert Laundrie, at the park Wednesday morning.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” Bertolino said.

The FBI Tampa office tweeted about the “items of interest” shortly after 2 p.m. They said an FBI Evidence Response Team was called out to process the scene.

The park, which reopened to the public on Tuesday after being closed for nearly a month, saw a large law enforcement presence on Wednesday. North Port police blocked off both entrances. They told WFLA’s Allyson Henning the park was closed, but did not share any further details. North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor would only tell Henning “the search continues.”

Pasco Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Hunter said North Port police had requested their agency’s human remain detection K9s to assist with the search on Wednesday. Eagle 8 flew over the park and spotted a tent set up in the search area.

Laundrie remains the only person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito, a case that’s garnered worldwide attention.

The couple had set off on a cross-country trip across the United States in July, and documented their travels online. Police said Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1, ten days before her family reported her missing.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19 at a campground in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The 22-year-old had been strangled to death, a coroner said earlier this month.

Laundrie is wanted for unauthorized use of a debit card. A federal grand jury indictment alleges he withdrew or spent $1,000 after Petito went missing, using a debit card that wasn’t his.

Laundrie’s parents say their son went for a hike in the nearly 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve on Sept. 13 and never returned. The reserve connects to the heavily-wooded Myakkahatchee park, a 160-acre area just north of Interstate 75.

Local and federal agencies have spent more than a month combing the vast reserve and the park in hopes of finding Laundrie.

This story is developing and will be updated.