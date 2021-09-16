LIVE: YouTalk+ is back with Episode 3

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — YouTalk+ is back this week with a jam-packed show with some amazing guests.

Today, we will be speaking with the Administrator for the Fayette County Health Department, Teri Harlan, about the decision to move forward with Bridge Day. Yesterday, we heard Governor Justice encourage the continuation of bridge day this year, despite the pandemic. So we will talk with Teri about how they plan to keep people safe at the event.

We will also be talking with parents who say their autistic son was refused a COVID-19 vaccine at WVU. Find out what their medical spokesperson has to say about the mix-up and why the parents believe more awareness needs to be brought to the issue.

Finally, we will talk with Sergeant First Class Paul Eldridge, who is desperately trying to get his former interpreter out of Afghanistan.