Local advocates bring awareness to human trafficking

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — It is something that can happen to anyone, at any time. Patricia Bailey, Director at Women’s Resource Center, said human trafficking is when someone is forced or coerced into being a work or sex slave.

“They could be forced to work twenty-four hours a day for seven days a week if they wanted. You are basically a victim of that person for however long they want to use you,” Bailey said.

Human traffickers often prey on those most vulnerable in our community. These people are the homeless, runaways, and even children walking home from the bus stop. But they can also prey on someone simply going by themselves to the grocery store. Bailey said to be extremely cautious when you do get in the car to go somewhere, because you never know if you could be the next target.

Bailey recommends having your keys and phone ready. She also said to be observant of what is oing on around you.

“If something looks wrong or out of place, it’s probably wrong or out of place, even if it’s not by you but by someone else,” Bailey said.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you notice someone else potentially being targeted by these traffickers. That phone call to 1-888-373-7888 just may help save someone’s life.