Local business sees increase in prices as COVID-19 pandemic continues

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on businesses that were able to stay open. Jim’s Drive-In in Lewisburg is facing higher costs of doing business.

In some cases, the cost of product nearly doubled, and often was not available. Lynn Massie, a waitress at Jim’s Drive-in, said another factor in the increased cost is the necessity of making everything disposable.

“We try to ask everybody, even to go orders, salt, pepper, ketchup, all of that, because we’re having to do everything in a disposable container. As opposed to our bottles or containers, so we try not to make anything extra unless somebody requests it or they need it,” Massie explained.

This increase in cost led to an increase in their prices, but Massie said business stayed strong throughout the pandemic.

LATEST POST: