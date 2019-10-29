1  of  4
Breaking News
Local businesses celebrate National Chocolate Day

Top Stories for Oct. 29, 2019

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Monday, October 28, 2019 marked the day for chocolate lovers! It was National Chocolate Day. Many food places decided to celebrate the day, including Blue Spoon Cafe in Bluefield.

Blue Spoon Cafe is offering pumpkin spice cheesecake donuts and cookies and cream donuts each topped with chocolate. Owner Nicole Coeburn said it was the perfect opportunity for local businesses to get creative and bring in customers.

“We normally try to keep a good eye on everything when there’s national holidays like that that’s on the calendar. We do specialty items and baked goods and that does increase sales and it draws attention to the community and the customer base to come in to get a nice treat to enjoy their day,” Coeburn said.

Coeburn also said the business will be offering some treats Saturday, November 3, 2019 at the Sanders House Holiday Bazaar.

