Local dispensaries hopeful of CBD industry's future amid FDA public hearing on possible oversight

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) - As CBD took center stage at last Friday's FDA public hearing, dispensaries throughout the two Virginia's are optimistic about the industry's future.

Jennifer Redden, who manages the Coalfield Cannabis location in Macarthur, said she believed stronger oversight by the government is one way to clear any confusion over a market that some say is out of control. For her, licensing and education should be essential for dispensers under FDA guidelines in the future.

"We are constantly reviewing current medical reports, studies, and things like that," Redden said. "If you don't have that opportunity and you're not in the industry, you're not really looking at it from the perspective of helping people."

Redden also believed the dosage, origins, and ingredients of cannabidiol products should also be considered by the FDA, as the administration takes a step towards possible CBD oversight.