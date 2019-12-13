Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Local firefighters explain Christmas tree decorating safety tips

Digital Desk
Posted: / Updated:
tree safety

59News Online

Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Dec. 13, 2019"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- This holiday season, it’s important to keep in mind the basic safety requirements when having a Christmas tree inside your home.

It’s important to remember follow manufacturer’s instructions when putting lights up on the tree so you don’t over-do it with lights. Also, when plugging in all of those Christmas tree lights, make sure you’re not overpowering the circuit.

Lieutenant Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department said if you need to use a power strip, use something heavy duty with a thick cord, or you could wind up with a fire.

“The most hazardous part is overloading the circuit. If you’re putting too many plugs into one extension cord or into an outlet, that can create a potential hazard and create an electrical fire,” Lanna said.

Lanna also said to make sure you unplug your Christmas tree before leaving the house or going to bed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley sends Christmas greeting to the community"

Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after fatal shooting in Fayette County"

Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local swimmer pushes for new Greenbrier County Aquatic Center"

Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses learn how to promote on Facebook"

Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heroes 4 Hire holds fundraiser"

Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theatre WV to hold auditions for upcoming play"

Par 59

More Par59