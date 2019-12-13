Local firefighters explain Christmas tree decorating safety tips

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- This holiday season, it’s important to keep in mind the basic safety requirements when having a Christmas tree inside your home.

It’s important to remember follow manufacturer’s instructions when putting lights up on the tree so you don’t over-do it with lights. Also, when plugging in all of those Christmas tree lights, make sure you’re not overpowering the circuit.

Lieutenant Chris Lanna with the Beckley Fire Department said if you need to use a power strip, use something heavy duty with a thick cord, or you could wind up with a fire.

“The most hazardous part is overloading the circuit. If you’re putting too many plugs into one extension cord or into an outlet, that can create a potential hazard and create an electrical fire,” Lanna said.

Lanna also said to make sure you unplug your Christmas tree before leaving the house or going to bed.