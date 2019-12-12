Local geology professor talks earthquakes in Appalachian region

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, December 12, an earthquake hit parts on Monroe and Giles Counties.

According to Steve Kuehn, an Associate Geology Professor at Concord University, the southern West Virginia and western Virginia areas are at the top of the Southern Appalachian Seismic Zone.

Kuehn said the area is not generally known to experience massive earthquakes. He said people may not even feel an earthquake if it were to hit the area.

“With the weak ones, which is what we usually get, sometimes people don’t. Sometimes it depends on where you are. If you’re sitting in a rocking chair, it’s a little wobbly and you might feel it. Somebody up and standing and walking around in the same room might not feel it,” Keuhn said.

Keuhn added the best thing to do when you notice shaking is to take cover and find somewhere to safe from falling objects.