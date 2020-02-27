Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Local organizations participate in annual St. Jude Radiothon

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 2/27/2020"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WJLS held its annual St. Jude Radiothon on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Representatives from the West Virginia Miners Baseball organization helped the radio station raise money. These two organizations worked in a nationwide effort to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Jim Holland, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Miners, said it is a great feeling helping out kids in need.

“That’s one of our things, we’re more than just baseball. We wanted to go and extend our reach out and participate in things like this. It’s not a chore, believe me,” Holland said.

While the radiothon lasted throughout the day on Thursday, it is always possible to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visit their website for more information on helping out children in need.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Coronavirus and Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus and Travel"

Tips for those traveling amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips for those traveling amid coronavirus outbreak"

Trial continues for woman accused of killing her infant daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial continues for woman accused of killing her infant daughter"

Greenbrier County restaurant offering new desserts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County restaurant offering new desserts"

Doctors talk importance of heart health a breast cancer luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors talk importance of heart health a breast cancer luncheon"

Fayette County Superintendent announces retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Superintendent announces retirement"

Par 59

More Par59