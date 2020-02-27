Local organizations participate in annual St. Jude Radiothon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WJLS held its annual St. Jude Radiothon on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

Representatives from the West Virginia Miners Baseball organization helped the radio station raise money. These two organizations worked in a nationwide effort to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Jim Holland, Director of Marketing and Sales for the Miners, said it is a great feeling helping out kids in need.

“That’s one of our things, we’re more than just baseball. We wanted to go and extend our reach out and participate in things like this. It’s not a chore, believe me,” Holland said.

While the radiothon lasted throughout the day on Thursday, it is always possible to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Visit their website for more information on helping out children in need.