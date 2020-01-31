Local school honors National Catholic Schools Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many schools across the nation are celebrating Catholic Schools Week, including schools in Beckley.

St. Francis de Sales in Beckley has events going on all week to celebrate. Students are participating in mass, a bake sale, and more. Mayor Rob Rappold came to the school on Thursday Jan. 30 2020 to sign a city proclamation recognizing Catholic Schools Week.





Students at the school said this recognition week helps showcase the education they receive.

“This school is so amazing because most of us know everyone here. It’s such a close community and we’re all friends. We get to all grow up and learn together and it’s just amazing we all get to do that for a week each year,” Eighth grader Tristan Camarillo said.

“It gives us a place to be everyday that we enjoy. Just to recognize that for a whole week and have some fun doing it and helping other people is great,” Eight grader Ty Evans said.

“I feel like catholic schools aren’t recognized enough and they do so much good. It’s really amazing,” Eighth grader Kaylee Jones said.

Students at the school celebrate this week each year.