FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – If you like gardening, then there is a class for you. WVU Master Gardener Classes begin Monday, March 16, 2020 and last for eleven weeks.

Classes take place at the Fayetteville Lowes located at 46 Fayette Town Center Road.

Contact the Fayette County Extension Office for more information. Their phone number is (304)-574-4253.