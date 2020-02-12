McDowell County officials prepare for more flooding

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — People in McDowell County are cleaning things up after heavy rain caused flooding last week. Teresa VanDyke, the Office of Emergency Services Director at the county’s 911 center, said there is a lot of property damage.

“Yards, bridges, that kind of stuff, and a lot of basements. A lot of people are doing their thing in cleaning up,” VanDyke said.

Now, these same people are being asked to prepare for the possibility of more flooding less than a week later. VanDyke said people need to be diligent in looking out for dangerous weather hitting the area.

“Be watching for rock slides and trees coming down. Be prepared with food and water, alternative sources of heat because of possible power outages,” VanDyke said.

VanDyke also said she and other officials at the 911 center are preparing for the worst. She said there is going to be extra staff available.

“I’ve called in extra dispatch staff to handle the influx of 911 calls, and I’ve put other staff on standby,” VanDyke said.