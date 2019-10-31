MEFCOR Outdoors relocates to Bluefield, Va

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — MEFCOR Outdoors opened a new location in Bluefield. The ribbon cutting ceremony happened Thursday, October 31. MEFCOR’s new location is 531 Commerce Street Bluefield, VA.

Owner Kyle Hurt said this new location will provide a more central location for customers.

“Well it’s a little more centrally located so customers don’t have to travel as far and it gives us opportunity to have longer store hours so now they have extra hours to come and visit us,” Hurt said.

MEFCOR Outdoors sells hunting and fishing gear, as well as firearms and kayaks.