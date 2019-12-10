Mercer County Commissioners looking to tackle common eyesores

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County commissioners want to tackle an issue they see in the area.

Commissioners met on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 to discuss the issue of dilapidated buildings in the county. These are old, rundown buildings that are sitting empty.

County Commissioner, Gene Buckner, said they are in the process of discussing a possible ordinance to get rid of these buildings.

“We have so many structures in our county that are not feasible for use any longer and people have kind of stepped away from them and they are not taking care of their property as we think they should,” Buckner said.

Buckner said the potential ordinance is still being discussed

