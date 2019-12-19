Mercer County Deputies surprise people with gift cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department gave out $25 gift cards to lucky members of the community. Lieutenant J.J. Ruble said this is something they do to brighten someone’s holiday.

“Typically every year, we try to do some kind of community giveaway. This year, with Grant’s giving us the gift cards, we’ve been going out and giving those out,” Lt. Ruble said.

With just six days until Christmas, these deputies were on a mission to brighten someone’s day. They started the day by getting in their car and driving around the area. Once they saw a grocery store or gas station, they pulled into the parking lot and walked around until they found someone to give a $25 Grants gift card.

Ruble said it was a great feeling being able to help people in his community. But to him, the message goes deeper than brightening someone’s day. He said it is about putting a face to the badge.

“Being able to get out and interact in the community is a great benefit to our job. It makes people more acceptable to coming out and talking to us,” Ruble said.