Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Milder winter this year means more bug sightings

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 2/27/2020"

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Snow hit the area, but experts at Metrick Pest Control in Beaver said this winter has been warmer than usual.

James Chapman, an inspector at Metrick Pest Control, said when temperatures get warmer, bugs come out of the dormant phase they typically go into during the winter. But since things have been warmer, he said they received a lot of ant and spider calls this season.

“This winter, we’re getting a lot of ant and spider calls and things like that. We’re getting a lot of warm weather actually with a lot of 50 and 60 degree days through the winter months, so you’re not really getting a dormant period this year that we normally have,” Chapman said.

Chapman also said termites might come out earlier than expected this year as a result of the warmer temperatures this winter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Coronavirus and Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus and Travel"

Tips for those traveling amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips for those traveling amid coronavirus outbreak"

Trial continues for woman accused of killing her infant daughter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial continues for woman accused of killing her infant daughter"

Greenbrier County restaurant offering new desserts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County restaurant offering new desserts"

Doctors talk importance of heart health a breast cancer luncheon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctors talk importance of heart health a breast cancer luncheon"

Fayette County Superintendent announces retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Superintendent announces retirement"

Par 59

More Par59