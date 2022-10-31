CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – For the second time in history, today’s Powerball drawing has reached $1 billion dollars.

After no grand prize winner last Saturday and the continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion for Monday’s drawing ($497.3 million cash value).

“For only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history the jackpot has reached $1 billion and it is creating a lot of excitement across the country. West Virginia has a great history with the Powerball game and we have produced nine jackpot winners right here in the Mountain State. I encourage our players to have fun and play responsibly. Remember, it only takes one $2 ticket to win.” West Virginia Assistant Lottery Director Randy Burnside

This is only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion according to Powerball. This drawing is the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever and fifth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

$1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN) $1 Billion (Estimated): Oct. 31, 2022 $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI) $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA) $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD) $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA) $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY) $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI) $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL) $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

Monday’s drawing will mark the 38th in current jackpot run. In Saturday’s drawing, players won more than $38 million in lower-tier cash prizes. Saturday’s numbers were white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and red Powerball 23. Six tickets (one each in Maryland and Texas, and two each in California and Michigan) landed $1 million prizes after matching all five white balls. A ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and, thanks to the Power Play feature, landed a $2 million prize.

West Virginia last had a jackpot winner in June of 2020, an anonymous prizewinner that claimed $136.4 million.

Tickets for Monday’s Powerball drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 P.M. on Monday to qualify for the drawing