GHENT, WV (WVNS) — It’s the most wonderful time of year, so long as you stay safe and avoid these common wintertime injuries.

Winter can be an amazing season to go outside and have yourself some fun you can only have once a year, but the cold has some risks that come with it. Stay safe and attempt to avoid these common wintertime injuries:

Slips & Falls

The freezing temperatures cause moisture to freeze and that frozen substance known as ice is extremely hazardous to stand on. Being mindful of how you step can help prevent an injury from slipping and falling on ice. Take short, slow steps with slightly bent knees and your arms out to their side. Use handrails or walls to maintain your balance and assume every walkway has ice on it. When entering and exiting a car, establish two feet on the ground before moving up or down from the car seat. During the winter months, make sure to have a good pair of insulated shoes with proper traction to avoid unwanted slips and falls.

Back & neck injuries

One of the many chores that come with wintertime is shoveling snow, which can provide risks in itself. Shoveling with improper form can cause damage to the neck and back making the joyful season miserable. Instead of lifting snow onto the shovel, attempt to push the snow away with the shovel. Make sure not to lock your legs and to give them a slight bend to alleviate the back. Consider stretching before shoveling snow to avoid injuries.

Heart attacks

Shoveling snow or using a snow blower can be strenuous work, especially for those with risk factors for heart disease. Avoid overexerting yourself in cold weather by taking frequent breaks while shoveling or blowing snow. If you experience shortness of breath, chest pain or any other heart attack symptoms call 911 immediately.

Hypothermia

Extended exposure to cold weather can overwhelm the body’s job of maintaining a constant temperature. Hypothermia occurs when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Symptoms include: shivering, loss of dexterity, impaired thinking, high pulse and increase breathing. When the weather is frigid and you are forced to be out in the elements, make sure to wear proper layers and to stay as dry as possible. Hypothermia can affect anyone, but children and the elderly are more susceptible.

Frostbite

Prolonged exposure to frigid temperatures can cause damage to your extremities- hands, feet, ears, and tip of your nose. These parts of your body are extremely vulnerable to cold weather injuries so be sure to properly cover them all if you are exposed to cold weather for longer periods of time. The first signs of frostbite generally is numbness, clumsiness and cold skin. The skin can appear discolored or turn black.

Winter can be a wonderful time of year full of fun outdoor activities, but it comes with a number of precaution. Staying cautious and bundled might save you an injury this winter!