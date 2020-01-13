New face takes on position at United Way of Southern WV

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – There is a new face leading United Way of Southern West Virginia. Megan Legursky is just beginning her new position as the Executive Director at United Way.

Even though she is new to the position, she is not new to Beckley. She is a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate, who said she is excited to make a difference in her hometown.

“It’s just great being able to make an impact in this southern West Virginia community that I care so much about and really can be a first-hand helper in that, and find the game-changers in the community that can really help us with that and our efforts. It’s going to be great,” Legursky said.

She also said it takes a village to make an impact in the community and she is excited to work with such a wonderful staff at United Way.

