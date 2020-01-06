New River Gorge areas offer Eagle Watch

Breaking News
UPDATE: Police search for suspect in Princeton, WV drive-by shooting investigation
BROOKS, WV (WVNS) — There is an opportunity for adventure in the Mountain State on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Anyone with the desire to get out and explore is welcome to attend an eagle watch starting Saturday at 10 a.m.

The goal is to count eagles, specifically bald eagles, and record any findings in the area. Afterwards, the group will meet at the Dairy Queen in Hinton to discuss what they saw. Wendy Perrone, Executive Director at Three Rivers Avian Center, said it is something that has been done in the area for years now.

“Last January, we had over fifty sightings of bald eagles in the region, so it’s a lot of fun. It’s very exciting. We would like to encourage everyone to join in,” Perrone said.

Perrone said anyone is able to tag along. It is not too late to sign up. Contact Three Rivers Avian Center by calling 304-466-4683 for more information.

