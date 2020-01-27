New River Humane Society roaring into ’20s with The Great Catsby

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories January 27th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories January 27th"

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — It is going to be a night of music, dancing, dinner, and of course, raising money. The New River Humane Society is holding its biggest fundraiser event of the year on Saturday, Feb. 8 2020, at the Holiday Lodge Hotel and Conference Center in Oak Hill.

The shelter announced it plans to ring in the roaring twenties this year with a perfectly themed evening. They are calling this year’s event “The Great Catsby.”

Tickets are currently on sale for this party. Contact the New River Humane Society and Fayette County Animal Control Center at (304)- 574-3682 for ticket information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treadway files for Fayette County Clerk"

Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warming station set-up at Pine Haven Center"

Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Eagle Scout helps sheriff's office with final service project"

Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighter warns against viral "outlet challenge" on TikTok"

Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County"

Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners hold 2020 Census meeting"

Par 59

More Par59