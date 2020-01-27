New River Humane Society roaring into ’20s with The Great Catsby

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — It is going to be a night of music, dancing, dinner, and of course, raising money. The New River Humane Society is holding its biggest fundraiser event of the year on Saturday, Feb. 8 2020, at the Holiday Lodge Hotel and Conference Center in Oak Hill.

The shelter announced it plans to ring in the roaring twenties this year with a perfectly themed evening. They are calling this year’s event “The Great Catsby.”

Tickets are currently on sale for this party. Contact the New River Humane Society and Fayette County Animal Control Center at (304)- 574-3682 for ticket information.