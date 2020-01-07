Closings
Oak Hill city administrators plan to pave streets

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — City administrators in Oak Hill are taking advantage of the new year to look at their city streets.

With it being the middle of winter, City Manager Bill Hannabass said it is the perfect time to identify which city streets need to be fixed. After they identify which streets need to be paved, they can plan to have things taken care of in the summer when temperatures are warmer.

“We are ahead of the game. The City of Oak Hill has an aggressive paving program and we have for many years paved a lot of city streets,” Hannabass said.

Hannabass warned that not all streets located in the city of Oak Hill are under city jurisdiction. The state works on patching up specific roads, too.

