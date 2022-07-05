Crews search for a swimmer who failed to resurface on his own at Cheat Lake on July 4, 2022. WBOY image.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake.

According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.

When crew arrived on scene, they began searching for the individual who was later identified to be Thomas Burt, 37 of Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, the release states.

Assisting on scene were the Morgantown Fire Department, Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Morgantown Dive Team, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Monongalia County EMS, according to the release.

No further information has been given at this time.