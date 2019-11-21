Old federal building acquired by WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech administrators are expanding their campus. The Old Courthouse and Federal Building that sits on Neville Street will soon be put back into use. This building is undergoing some renovations to accommodate the students and staff who work inside daily.

Dean Stephen Brown with WVU Tech said they renamed the building to become the Interdisciplinary Science Building due to the different majors and classes that will be housed in the building.

“There’s laboratories, classrooms, as well as conference rooms, and faculty offices there. The building won’t be used exclusively for our forensic science program, it will be used for other purposes. We will have our aviation bachelor program in the building,” Brown said.

Brown also said the building is expected to be open come this fall.