Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Old federal building acquired by WVU Tech

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for November 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for November 21, 2019"

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech administrators are expanding their campus. The Old Courthouse and Federal Building that sits on Neville Street will soon be put back into use. This building is undergoing some renovations to accommodate the students and staff who work inside daily.

Dean Stephen Brown with WVU Tech said they renamed the building to become the Interdisciplinary Science Building due to the different majors and classes that will be housed in the building.

“There’s laboratories, classrooms, as well as conference rooms, and faculty offices there. The building won’t be used exclusively for our forensic science program, it will be used for other purposes. We will have our aviation bachelor program in the building,” Brown said.

Brown also said the building is expected to be open come this fall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Family of inmate murdered at SRJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of inmate murdered at SRJ"

Local political science professor breaks down impeachment hearings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local political science professor breaks down impeachment hearings"

Bluefield firefighters hold mock fire drill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bluefield firefighters hold mock fire drill"

FIT highlights teaching careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIT highlights teaching careers"

WVSOM second lowest student debt default rate

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVSOM second lowest student debt default rate"

Alternative healing helping with mental health, addiction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative healing helping with mental health, addiction"

Par 59

More Par59