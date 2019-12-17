Operation Warm provides kids in Beckley with coats

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Central Head Start in Beckley was filled with coats and eager firefighters Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Lieutenant Rick Fisher is President of the Beckley Firefighters Association. He said kids received a free coat thanks to Operation Warm.

“We order all the coats through them. This year we had really good turnaround time and we’re just lucky to get the coats to kids before Christmas break,” Fisher said.

The gymnasium was filled with bundled up children, like student, Lexi Siers, who fell completely in love with their gift.

“I don’t want to take it off for my whole life. It feels warm,” Siers said.

These firefighters and Operation Warm have been collaborating for four years now. But Fisher said the message goes far deeper than wanting to ensure all kids have a necessity this winter.

“Not only do kids need it, but it’s also a gift from a firefighter. Even if the kid has a coat, well now they have two. It’s just a great feeling to serve our community also,” Fisher said.

These firefighters are serving their community in more than one way. Fisher said this is just another way to show the kids the good they do.

“It’s very important, especially if they have a fire in their house, that they’re not scared of us and they know we’re there to help them,” Fisher said.