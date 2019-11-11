Parade in Princeton honors veterans

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The City of Princeton and the Princeton Vet Center came together to put on the annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 11, 2019.

This parade became an annual tradition in the city. All of the floats, marching bands, and others in the parade began lining up on the east end of Mercer Street by 10 a.m. This gave people an hour to find a spot along the streets to wave them on starting at 11 a.m.

Among those in the crowd was U.S. Navy Veteran, Lewis Musick. He grew up in Princeton and has been attending this parade for years. Now, as a retired veteran, he said this parade is an honor to him and anyone else serving the country.

“It feels wonderful to know that we have some respect and that America respects us to have these parades and to know that people are out here enjoying it and learn the history of veterans,” Musick said.

The parade was followed by the Always Free Walk of Honor Brick Dedication.