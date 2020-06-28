Positively 59 Episode 19: Raleigh General Hospital volunteers make PPE for healthcare workers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Back in March all senior citizen volunteers at Raleigh General were instructed to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns.

But, they still wanted to give back to the doctors and nurses working on the front lines…so THEY decided to create personal protective equipment.

Director of Volunteer Services Debbie Peyton said over the past couple of months the volunteers made thousands of masks, scrub hats and headbands for the nurses and doctors.

“So these are things that volunteers can do even when they are not in the building to feel like they are a part of the hospital because of course they are a part of the RGH family and have strong connections to them and miss being here,” Peyton said.

Peyton said seeing the senior citizens of the community give back to the hospital is overwhelming, especially since they are more at risk during the virus.

“It makes me very emotional because it’s one thing that we can do to help and I pass this on to the volunteers because I want them to know how important their role to this is and how important it is that we stay safe and seniors are the ones you are at the greatest risk for this,” Peyton said. “And I find it most amazing that they are the one’s that are the most giving during all of this.”