Positively 59 Episode 20: Hometown Kia donates face shields to Raleigh General Hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kia car dealerships across the country shut down to help make Personal Protective Equipment for those fighting on the front lines.

Locally, Hometown Kia Store Manager Thurman Workman said they donated 117 face shields to Raleigh General Hospital earlier this week.

“These are the full face shields, plastic clear,” Workman said. “Like I said, they were made down in the Kia plant and hopefully that will be able to help out with registration in the hospital and all sorts of areas, wherever they need the extra protection.”

Workman said they personally know people working on the front lines and using their resources to give back is the least they could do.

“It means a lot. We have friends and family personally that are on the front lines that are working here, even in the hospital here,” Workman said. “And it means a lot to be able to give something to those folks cause we don’t have to come in contact with it everyday. We have the choice they don’t.”

Workman stressed if it was not for the doctors and nurses working the front lines, the pandemic could be a lot worse than what it is in southern West Virginia. He just wants to thank all of those people risking their lives for the health and safety of local communities.

“Thank you. We really appreciate they guys and girls everyone out there put themselves in harms way to try and keep us and our loved ones safe,” Workman said.