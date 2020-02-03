Princeton City Hall Phase 2 nearing completion

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Construction is in full swing at Princeton City Hall. City Manager Mike Webb said the project is currently in its second phase. He said that phase will wrap up within the next couple of months, depending on weather.

Phase two consists of repaving the parking lot, making way for a round-a-bout, and building entrances for council chambers and administrative offices.

Webb said the next step is entering Phase Three of the project.

“Phase Three is actually going to be three sections. The fire department, the police department, and the indoor recreation center. It’s a huge step that we’re trying to close as we speak on the bond issue. It’s been approved by the city and we’re waiting for those documents to finish up,” Webb said.

Webb said it can possibly take up to two years before the fire department or police department officially makes this their new home.

