Princeton City Pool closed until further notice

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- Officials with the city of Princeton told 59 News the city’s public pool is closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. City officials released the following statement:
“The City of Princeton and its Parks & Recreation Dept Director, Amanda McCabe, has decided for health and safety reasons, and an abundance of caution for our youth and families inside the City of Princeton, that the City Pool will be closed until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus and the social distancing concerns that arise with the coming together of large crowds, especially when youth and the elderly are at risk of exposure to the virus. While this is disappointing during the summer time months, we feel it is a necessary precaution that needs to be and will be taken for the safety of our citizens. We look forward to the time when everyone can come back and safely enjoy the Princeton City Pool”Statement from the City of Princeton