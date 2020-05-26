Princeton City Pool closed until further notice

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020: The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported a huge jump in the daily positive cases. During the evening update the percentage was 7.11-percent.

There were 57 new cases of COVID-19 in WV at the 5 p.m. report. One of those was in Fayette County. The total positive cases is 1,854. There was also one additional death from the illness. A 75-year-old man from Preston County.