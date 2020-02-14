Princeton Police Department makes major drug bust

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton police officers arrested four people on 12 felony charges in a matter of hours on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Sergeant Justin Faris said it was a great day for the department.

“There was a lot of meth, two firearms that could have been used against the public. A dangerous person that committed a strong armed robbery. It was a very good day for Princeton Police Department,” Faris said.

Three of the four people were arrested for drug charges. Sgt. Faris said that is something commonly seen in the Princeton area. He said the drug of choice is now meth.

“Meth is almost every drug call now. We get it way more than anything else. It’s really been an uptake over the last year with this,” Faris said.

This new drug of choice is part of the reason officers are cracking down on crime in the city. Sgt. Faris said the arrests on Wednesday is something the department strives to do every day in areas known for drug activity.

“We’re in the high risk neighborhoods where we have a high drug problem. We’re in those areas a lot,” Faris said.

Even though they are stepping up their game, Sgt. Faris said they grateful for the community members who call in when things go wrong. Sgt. Faris said some of these arrests were made because people called in to report it, and it is something he wants people to continue to do.

“Don’t hesitate to call because we’ll come and check things out. That’s what we’re here to do, it’s what we’re paid to do, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Faris said.