Properly using fire extinguishers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- In the heat of the moment, a fire extinguisher could help save your life. However, Lieutenant Clifton Laws with Beckley Fire Department, said the first rule to operating a fire extinguisher is making sure backup is on the way.

“The first step in using a fire extinguisher is to call 9-1-1. Big fires start small so if you don’t get it put out, the fire department needs to be on their way,” Laws said.

Fire extinguishers are typically used to put out smaller fires. Operating one is done in a few steps. Laws said they use the acronym PASS to remember all the steps.

“Pull, aim, squeeze, and sweep.. So you pull the pin, and sometimes you have to give it a little bit of a twist, but you pull that pin out, and then you’ll aim that nozzle at the base of the fire, squeeze the handle, and then sweep back and forth,” Laws said.

You should empty the entire fire extinguisher out completely, regardless of what stage the fire is in. Laws said if the fire refuses to die, rely on what you did through step one to better keep you safe.

“If the fire does not go out after using one extinguisher, don’t go get another one. Just get out of the house or whatever structure you’re at and if you’ve done it correctly, the fire department is on their way to where you’re at and they’ll take care of it,” Laws said.

Fire extinguishers can be purchased at numerous retail shops, including Walmart and Lowes. Laws said to look in your area, because some places will refill fire extinguishers.