PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WVNS)—A West Virginia delegate who last made headlines with crude TikTok videos has resigned his seat.

Delegate Joe Jeffries announced on June 1 that he officially submitted his resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates effective immediately.

He said he accepted a job in Florida and that he cannot complete his term, which is up in November.

“I wanted to ensure the district had representation that could be present for each interim meeting as well as any special session that may come up,” Jeffries said.

He went on to thank District 22 for its support during his tenure.

Back in July of 2021, a TikTok video from Jeffries’ account began to circulate on social media. It featured Jeffries seemingly giving advice on oral sex.

That February, Jeffries was the lead sponsor of House Bill 2157 proposing to eliminate teachings of sexuality and forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public schools.

Jeffries was stripped of his committee vice-chairman position because of this scandal.