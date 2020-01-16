QuitLyingDay tackles deception in e-cigarettes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — #QuitLyingDay swept the nation by storm on Jan. 16, 2020.

People nationwide are encouraged to engage in conversations about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping. Many schools across the nation encouraged kids to call these vaping and e-cigarette companies out for being deceptive. Audrie Helmondollar, WV SADD Advisory Board member, said it is important to give these young adults a voice.

“I would say quit lying about what you know about what tobacco does to your body and the effects it can make on your body,” Helmondollar said.

SADD stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions.