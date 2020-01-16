#QuitLyingDay tackles deception in e-cigarettes

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 1/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 1/16/2020"

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — #QuitLyingDay swept the nation by storm on Jan. 16, 2020.

People nationwide are encouraged to engage in conversations about the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping. Many schools across the nation encouraged kids to call these vaping and e-cigarette companies out for being deceptive. Audrie Helmondollar, WV SADD Advisory Board member, said it is important to give these young adults a voice.

“I would say quit lying about what you know about what tobacco does to your body and the effects it can make on your body,” Helmondollar said.

SADD stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center applies for stroke accreditation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Medical Center applies for stroke accreditation"

Mountaineer Challenge Academy moving to former WVU Tech campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mountaineer Challenge Academy moving to former WVU Tech campus"

City of Beckley plans to approved medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Beckley plans to approved medical cannabis ordinance"

WV Ski Industry holds press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Ski Industry holds press conference"

Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students visit WVU Tech for Dow Day"

WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV House of Delegates debates abortion bill"

Par 59

More Par59