Raleigh County boy on a mission to help those in need

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — Jack Arrington is a seven-year-old boy on a mission. His mom, Jaclyn Arrington, said he came to her one day a few years ago with this mission.

“He came and told me God put it on his heart to feed kids. We just kind of came out of the blue and said God says I need to feed kids. So I said Okay, what do we do,” Arrington said.

Jack and his mom had a pantry of food created nearly three years ago. Currently, Jack operates his ever-growing pantry out of an auxiliary building lent to him by Arnett Chapel. Kids in need are welcome to visit this building behind the church, located right off of Coal River Road every Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“There’s toys, clothes, food and all of that stuff,” Jack Arrington said.

Jack said that if anyone is in need of some food before Thursday rolls around, there is a blessing box right outside that building. He encourages everyone to bring what they can and take what they need. He is helping all of these people locally, but he has huge aspirations to take his mission on the road with a food truck in the future.

“So I can go to different states and countries to go help kids,” Jack said.

“We’d really like to be the ones that can help additionally throughout our whole county, and then maybe further someday,” Jaclyn said.