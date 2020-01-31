Raleigh County boy on a mission to help those in need

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for January 30, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for January 30, 2020"

ARNETT, WV (WVNS) — Jack Arrington is a seven-year-old boy on a mission. His mom, Jaclyn Arrington, said he came to her one day a few years ago with this mission.

“He came and told me God put it on his heart to feed kids. We just kind of came out of the blue and said God says I need to feed kids. So I said Okay, what do we do,” Arrington said.

Jack and his mom had a pantry of food created nearly three years ago. Currently, Jack operates his ever-growing pantry out of an auxiliary building lent to him by Arnett Chapel. Kids in need are welcome to visit this building behind the church, located right off of Coal River Road every Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

“There’s toys, clothes, food and all of that stuff,” Jack Arrington said.

Jack said that if anyone is in need of some food before Thursday rolls around, there is a blessing box right outside that building. He encourages everyone to bring what they can and take what they need. He is helping all of these people locally, but he has huge aspirations to take his mission on the road with a food truck in the future.

“So I can go to different states and countries to go help kids,” Jack said.

“We’d really like to be the ones that can help additionally throughout our whole county, and then maybe further someday,” Jaclyn said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"

Par 59

More Par59