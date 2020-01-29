Raleigh County Humane Society to put on annual Fur Ball

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories 1/29/2020"

BECKLEYWV (WVNS)- The Raleigh County Humane Society is putting on another Fur Ball this year. The Feline Fine Fur Ball takes place at Tamarack on February 8, 2020 starting at 7 p.m.

Come out for a raffle, cash bar, and a night of dancing. Jessica Stegmeir, who works the front desk at the shelter, said all of the money raised goes to the animals in Raleigh County who do not currently have a good home.

“Vaccinations, vetting. Little guys need vaccinations, Stegmeir said. “We got to feed him and love him, of course. But it’s mainly vetting. A lot of our fundraisers go towards vetting animals and if they’re sick or injured, we can take care of them.”

For more information on tickets, you can go into the Humane Society located at 325 Grey Flats Rd. or call (304)-253-8921.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Fayetteville named top adventure town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville named top adventure town"

Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County Commissioners approve project lifesaver"

Greenbrier County Commission under investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County Commission under investigation"

Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting underway for Fayette special levy election"

Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster greyhound in Fayette County sheds light on dog racing controversy"

Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspicion surrounds another death at Clarksburg VA Medical Center"