Really? w/ Liam Healy: New Climate Normals Released

Asheville, NC (WVNS) — On May 4, 2021, NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information (NCEI) released an updated set of average highs, lows, and precipitation values for the United States. As a whole, the country has warmed in the past 10 years since we last re-evaluated the state of our climate. That change is even more drastic when you compare it to the climate averages from the beginning of the 20th century.

What about in West Virginia?

For Bluefield, the most recent release places us 0.8-degrees above the 20th-century average (1901-2000) for the period from 1991-2020. This essentially doubles the anomaly of 0.4-degrees above the 20th century average we observed the last time we re-evaluated our climate normals in 2010.

If you keep up with trends or are a weather buff, this shouldn’t come as a shock to you. In the decade from 2010 to 2019, the earth experienced eight of its ten hottest years ever recorded. The last five years of the decade all feature in the top five.

Why is this important?