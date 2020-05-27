Renovations coming along at Fitzpatrick Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Renovations are underway at Fitzpatrick Park. Manager Aaron Hamilton said this project focuses on updating parts of the park and managing a drainage issue at the ball fields.

Hamilton said he and other officials are working during the COVID-19 pandemic to finish the project. He said county commissioners were a huge support to the project in terms of funding.

Hamilton said the goal of the project is to provide a park and series of ball fields for people to rent or enjoy this summer.

“People have been hesitant to come down here, but now I feel that we’re getting somewhere. We want it to look as good as we can. People deserve it,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the first tournament at the park is scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2020.