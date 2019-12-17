Rotary Club members educated on addiction

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Rotary Club in Beckley met for the last time of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 17 2019 at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.

This time, they talked about addiction. James Berry is the Interim Chairman of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry at West Virginia University. He said he made the trip down to Beckley to educate Rotary Club members on addiction.

He talked all about where West Virginia stands in regards to the addiction crisis. He shared with these members the solution to solving such a bad statistic is not by eliminating one drug, but it is about recognizing addiction as a disease.

But, the meeting was not all doom and gloom. In fact, Berry said that being the heart of the problem does not mean the state will not find itself at the heart of the solution to this nationwide issue.

“I’m convinced that we in West Virginia have both the talent and the will to look at how do we solve this problem. Because we are the hardest hit in the nation. Yet, people have been rolling up their sleeves and communities have been coming together and trying to learn about addiction and trying to find solutions and I see glimmers of hope,” Berry said.

Berry said hopefulness is what he wants everyone to take away from this meeting.