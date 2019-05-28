Safety measures to keep in mind when going out on the lake this season

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Operating a boat is very similar to driving a car. For example, a boater education card is similar in concept to your drivers license. You're supposed to have your boater education card on you at all times like you would a license. And just like wearing your seatbelt, you're supposed to have life jackets ready for all passengers to protect them from harm. Superintendent at Lake Stephens, Bill Pritchard, said it's the law to make sure small children are always in a life jacket when on a bat.

"Boaters or passengers 12 years of age or younger, you know if out on the boat and the boat is moving, they have to wear a life jacket," Pritchard said.

Wearing those can help in situations where things go wrong and someone ends up in the water Pritchard said all boaters should be aware of their surroundings in case something does go wrong.

"You know, just be safe. If people have their stuff out and they're tubing, and they fall off... Just always keep your eyes on the water. Watch what's ahead of you," Pritchard said.

Watching for others could save your life and others around you. Lots of people on the water celebrating could lead to risky situations, such as driving under the influence. Law enforcement is out watching for those who get behind the wheel after having too much to drink.

"Big weekends, people like to have fun. They get out here and celebrate and have a good time. There is drinking and other things like that involved. The DNR will be on patrol and they will be cracking down on that," Pritchard said.