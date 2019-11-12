Safety measures to take before getting on the road

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Taking that extra time in the morning before work or school to clean your car off from snow and ice is crucial to staying safe when getting on the roads this winter.

Police remind people to take the time to make sure windshields and doors are clear of snow. People should also clear all lights on their cars so they are visible to people on the road. They also say warming the car up for a few minutes helps it to run better.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite with Beckley Police Department said doing these things will keep you and those around you safe.

“Well for one, you need to make sure you can see where you’re going and see any other vehicles on the road. But you want to also make sure that you can be seen whether it’s your headlights or your break lights, you want to make sure all vehicles and pedestrians can see you as well,” Wilhite said.

Not clearing off your car well enough could result in you being pulled over by law enforcement for being a potential hazard on the road.