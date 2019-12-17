Santa Claus delivers presents to Coal City Elementary

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — Coal City Elementary School received a special visitor Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Santa Claus stopped by to deliver presents for all of the good boys and girls at the school.

Megan O’Neil, the school’s social worker, said a total of 548 gifts were delivered. O’Neil said she made a call to Affinity Coal Company, which helped Santa deliver the gifts.

“We’re going to organize everything. I think that they bought toys according to developmental age so we’re going to try to organize that as much as possible,” O’Neil said.

Santa will be back Wednesday, December 18, to visit with the kids and hand-out presents.

