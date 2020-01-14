Seniors at risk of getting scammed

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An incident involving a woman in Wyoming County being scammed of money is something that happens quite often to senior citizens. Alberta Little told 59 News during her lunch hour at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging she has been scammed before.

“Well all they asked for was money. I was stupid enough to do it and send it to them, and I haven’t heard from them since,” Little said.

Lisa Payne at the Commission on Aging said she had scammers try to call her and steal money. She also said she has seen many of her friends and colleagues fall victim to this.

“They think we’re idle and we’re off our game, and a lot of us have moments where we can’t get it together and think we’ve done something when in reality we haven’t,” Payne said.

Little said because she was scammed in the past, she can now detect if she is being scammed or not.

“Well I know when they’re scamming now. They can’t scam me out of nothing, including my social security number. Don’t ever give them that,” Little said.

Payne said there are ways to protect yourself.

“Have a backup system or maybe have a family member talk to somebody before it happens, like a preventative for them to remember that if somebody calls on the phone, it’s not legitimate,” Payne said.

There are resources available if you or someone you know is being scammed. The Raleigh County Commission on Aging has resources and education available for any seniors who are worried.