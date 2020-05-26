Seniors in Mercer County receive diplomas during socially distanced graduations

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Seniors at Princeton Senior High School got to celebrate a milestone by walking across the stage and receiving their diplomas.

This was not a typical graduation ceremony. Assistant Principal, Josh Wilburn, said schools across the county are holding multiple ceremonies in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“We’re following guidelines set forth by the health department. We’re only allowing in four guests per graduate,” Wilburn said.

Despite it being a different way of graduating, graduate Joseph Chericozzi, said it is something he has been looking forward to his whole life, and he is grateful to even graduate in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Oh I’m very grateful. I’m very grateful I get to come here and see people I haven’t seen in months. I’m glad I get to wear a gown and dress up,” Chericozzi said.

Chericozzi and fellow graduate, Kaylee Cline, can agree this was not the senior year they were expecting. Cline said she missed out on a lot, including her senior prom. She said this experience taught her not to take anything for granted.

“Moving forward, it’s definitely going to teach me to never take anything for granted again. Not take any of the teachers for granted, or any days with my friends for granted, because you never really know when you’re last day will be,” Cline said.