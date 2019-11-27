Shop Small Art Show fundraises for new River Gorge Learning Co-op

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Visitors Center will transform into a holiday gift boutique on Small Business Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The Shop Small Art Show Fundraiser New River Gorge Learning Co-Op will go on from 8 am to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is to show off some of the work that members of the community have done.

Artwork will be on display for people to purchase. All proceeds will go to the New River Learning Co-op.