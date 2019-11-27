Shop Small Art Show fundraises for new River Gorge Learning Co-op

Digital Desk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

59News Online

Top Stories for Nov. 27, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories for Nov. 27, 2019"

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Visitors Center will transform into a holiday gift boutique on Small Business Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The Shop Small Art Show Fundraiser New River Gorge Learning Co-Op will go on from 8 am to 4 p.m. Saturday. This is to show off some of the work that members of the community have done.

Artwork will be on display for people to purchase. All proceeds will go to the New River Learning Co-op.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Capito returns home from trip to Middle East"

New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "New River Humane Society asking people to foster during the holidays"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center more than halfway to fundraising goal"

Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement provide tips to keep kids from falling victim to online predators"

Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparations underway for annual Winter Wonderland Market"

Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh Playhouse, Melody's closing"

Par 59

More Par59