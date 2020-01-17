Signing can bridge communication gap

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It is a language that is taking the nation by storm. Many people are hitting the books to communicate with members of the deaf community.

For Alyce Almond, Office Manager at the Division of Rehabilitation Services, it is a language she grew up learning.

“My parents are deaf and I grew up in the deaf community. Sign Lanugage is my first language. As I became an adult, I realized the need for it in the community so I became an interpreter,” Almond said.

Along with her position at the Division of Rehabilitation Services, she also spends some time teaching ASL at New River Community and Technical College to educate people of Southern West Virginia about a language that can bridge communication gaps with the hearing impaired.

Another advocate in the deaf community is Kelly Elkins, a Mountain State Centers for Independent Living Community Resources Facilitator. She said learning this language will make all the difference in making deaf people feel included.

“It’s an important thing to learn and understand and give respect to our deaf community because it’s not just a learning disability, they really can’t hear,” Elkins said.

Even if you do not know ASL, there is still ample opportunity for you to communicate with those who cannot hear. There are new and improved technological devices that can make communicating easy, or you can keep it simple and pass notes back and forth. Almond said the main thing you can do is maintain good body language.

“If you have limited resources, first and foremost, acknowledge someone. Just acknowledge them. Basic manners like looking someone in the face, looking someone in the eyes, and speaking to them face to face,” Almond said.

Doing those small things can help make deaf people feel more included.