Skiers took advantage of cold temperatures

GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A holiday weekend calls for some extra fun. Those who had Martin Luther King Jr. Day off took advantage of the slopes at Winterplace Ski Resort.

Jake Beasley and Freddy Doe came from North Carolina to get in some snowboard time on the slopes.

“There’s no mountains where I live, so I like to come out and do it because it’s occasional, and I really look forward to it,” Beasley said.

While people were having fun on the slopes, they were encouraged to bundle up during colder temperatures. Tom Wagner, Executive Vice President at Winterplace, said layering your clothes will keep you warm. He also said to avoid cottons because that will not keep water off your body while you ski, snowboard, or snow tube. He also said taking breaks is incredibly important.

“When you get cold, make sure you go in and have a hot chocolate. Rest up a bit. Then go back out again and have a great time,” Wagner said.

Wagner also said winter looks like it is here to stay throughout the rest of the ski season, so take some time to enjoy it!

“Come on out! There’s plenty of winter left. As you can see, we’ve got a lot of snow that’s coming down so make this your year to come on out to Winterplace. Next year, you’re only going to get a year older,” Wagner said.