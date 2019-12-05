Southern West Virginia Native runs for governor

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A southern West Virginia native threw his name into the 2020 gubernatorial race.

Ben Salango comes from small town Glen Morgan in Raleigh County where he grew up with brothers and his parents on Sullivan Road.

“It’s called the Old Mountain Trade, and mom would type up the ads and my brothers and I, when we could, we’d cut them out, dad would paste them, and we’d run down to the Beckley newspaper, shoot it, and print it,” Salango said.

Salango was speaking at the Venue in Oak Hill Thursday, December 5, 2019 to discuss what he would accomplish as governor. His plans are to move West Virginia forward.

“We’ve got to use a different playbook. We’ve been using the same playbook since 1950, we’ve got to change it up, diversify our economy, we’ve got to support our coal industry and our oil and gas industry, but we also need to bring in good paying tech jobs and make sure that we focus not just on the thriving part of the state, but also the parts that really need some help,” Salango said.

Salango currently works as a Kanawha County Commissioner. He hoped to answer people’s questions and showcase the good things he helped bring to southern West Virginia.

“We’ve done some things in the Kanawha Valley that I think I can do throughout the state with economic development and sports tourism. We’ve done a lot with bringing in jobs and tech firms, so I’m excited to get this race underway and make sure that we can spread our message throughout the state and do some of the things I’ve been doing in the Kanawha Valley into the state of West Virginia,” Salango said.

Salango said he looks forward to traveling throughout the state to campaign.