Spring Breakers take advantage of local ski resort

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spring is in the air, but the warmer weather is not stopping some from hitting the slopes. Lauren Gwyn said she came all the way from Virginia to spend a little time on the slopes at Winterplace Ski Resort.

“It’s still pretty icy out here. But it’ll probably get slushy later. It’s actually still pretty fun to ski in the slush,” Gwyn said.

Gwyn said it is spring break for many college students across the country. She said you can find her and her friend Mollie Morehead spending their break in the snow. Morehead said the slopes are less busy and that is the perfect opportunity for her to learn how to ski.

“It’s a lot nicer when you don’t have a lot of people out, you don’t have running into other people or anything, you can just enjoy your own space,” Morehead said.

It is something the two say they prefer over laying out on a beach. Winterplace Ski Resort Vice President Tom Wagner said people are more than welcome to brush up on their skills despite the warmer weather. He said there is still time to enjoy the last minutes of winter and snow.

“It’s slowly melting away, we groom it, it sets up so it’s a great skiing surface when you show up. There’s still plenty of snow on the slopes and it’ll provide for a great day of skiing,” Wagner said.